With 4.44% From The Low, Is Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) saw 13.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.45 trading at -$0.03 or -6.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $122.72M. That closing price of INO’s stock is at a discount of -526.67% from its 52-week high price of $2.82 and is indicating a premium of 4.44% from its 52-week low price of $0.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.76 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.73 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.34%, in the last five days INO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/16/23 when the stock touched $0.45 price level, adding 13.29% to its value on the day. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -71.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.69% in past 5-day. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) showed a performance of -33.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 42.78 million shares which calculate 5.41 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 70.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -344.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -122.22% for stock’s current value.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -71.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 52.99% while that of industry is 12.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 69.60% in the current quarter and calculating 13.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -92.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $260k for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $260k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $784k and $620k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -66.80% while estimating it to be -58.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.70% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 19.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 41.50%.

INO Dividends

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49.33% institutions for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at INO for having 27.91 million shares of worth $22.89 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 10.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 23.22 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.04 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 21.97 million shares of worth $27.69 million or 8.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.26 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $12.89 million in the company or a holder of 3.18% of company’s stock.