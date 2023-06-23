With 29.63% From The Low, Is Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) saw 1.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.54 trading at -$0.02 or -3.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.04M. That closing price of VS’s stock is at a discount of -1970.37% from its 52-week high price of $11.18 and is indicating a premium of 29.63% from its 52-week low price of $0.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Versus Systems Inc. (VS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.3 in the current quarter.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.57%, in the last five days VS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/15/23 when the stock touched $0.54 price level, adding 11.43% to its value on the day. Versus Systems Inc.’s shares saw a change of 11.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.82% in past 5-day. Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) showed a performance of -9.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.15 million shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.67 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.67. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -24.07% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -24.07% for stock’s current value.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Versus Systems Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 25.58% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 88.23% while that of industry is 19.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 83.80% in the current quarter and calculating 87.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 33.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $280k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $480k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $237.41k and $309k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.90% while estimating it to be 55.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.20% during past 5 years.

VS Dividends

Versus Systems Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.00% institutions for Versus Systems Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp. is the top institutional holder at VS for having 0.11 million shares of worth $58726.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 1.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, which was holding about 39522.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21737.0.