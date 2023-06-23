With 28.85% Distance From Low, Is Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) saw 4.5 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.52 trading at $0.07 or 15.16% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.28M. That most recent trading price of CMND’s stock is at a discount of -1801.92% from its 52-week high price of $9.89 and is indicating a premium of 28.85% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.69 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 15.16%, in the last five days CMND remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/23/23 when the stock touched $0.52 price level, adding 23.53% to its value on the day. Clearmind Medicine Inc.’s shares saw a change of -83.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.22% in past 5-day. Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) showed a performance of -15.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.23 million shares which calculate 0.26 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CMND Dividends

Clearmind Medicine Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.08% institutions for Clearmind Medicine Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments, LLC is the top institutional holder at CMND for having 0.15 million shares of worth $0.18 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 6.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 51010.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $58661.0.

On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.15 million shares of worth $0.18 million or 6.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 51010.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $58661.0 in the company or a holder of 2.05% of company’s stock.