With -131.58% From The Low, Is SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) Up For More Gains?

In recent trading session, SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) saw 7.04 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.19 trading at -$0.26 or -58.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $10.37M. That most recent trading price of SMX’s stock is at a discount of -9842.11% from its 52-week high price of $18.89 and is indicating a discount of -131.58% from its 52-week low price of $0.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.96 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -58.00%, in the last five days SMX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the stock touched $0.19 price level, adding 71.21% to its value on the day. SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company’s shares saw a change of -98.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -69.85% in past 5-day. SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) showed a performance of -83.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.24 million shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.

SMX Dividends

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.52% institutions for SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. is the top institutional holder at SMX for having 0.11 million shares of worth $99875.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, which was holding about 49181.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $46230.0.