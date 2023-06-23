Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Stock Boosted 275.81% So Far In 2023, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) saw 1.0 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.64 trading at $0.04 or 2.51% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $28.21M. That most recent trading price of WLDS’s stock is at a discount of -256.71% from its 52-week high price of $5.85 and is indicating a premium of 76.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.85 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.51%, in the last five days WLDS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/16/23 when the stock touched $1.64 price level, adding 13.68% to its value on the day. Wearable Devices Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 275.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.32% in past 5-day. Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) showed a performance of 254.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.89 million shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WLDS Dividends

Wearable Devices Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 53.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.04% institutions for Wearable Devices Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Empery Asset Management, LP is the top institutional holder at WLDS for having 0.29 million shares of worth $0.25 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 1.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 52735.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27158.0.