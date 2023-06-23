Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.62?

In last trading session, Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) saw 1.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.62 trading at $0.03 or 5.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $292.65M. That closing price of VCSA’s stock is at a discount of -819.35% from its 52-week high price of $5.70 and is indicating a premium of 6.45% from its 52-week low price of $0.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 914.28K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.67%, in the last five days VCSA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/15/23 when the stock touched $0.62 price level, adding 18.42% to its value on the day. Vacasa Inc.’s shares saw a change of -50.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.56% in past 5-day. Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) showed a performance of -12.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.6 million shares which calculate 21.08 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vacasa Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -47.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -216.67% while that of industry is 18.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -500.00% in the current quarter and calculating 50.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -8.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $292.48 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $350.83 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $310.35 million and $391.65 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -5.80% while estimating it to be -10.40% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -237.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -2.96%.

VCSA Dividends

Vacasa Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.44% institutions for Vacasa Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Silver Lake Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at VCSA for having 62.47 million shares of worth $60.11 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 26.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Riverwood Capital Management Ltd., which was holding about 23.06 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22.18 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.08 million shares of worth $3.88 million or 1.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.02 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.81 million in the company or a holder of 1.27% of company’s stock.