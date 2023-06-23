Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) Decline -2.36%, More Rally Possible

In recent trading session, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) saw 1.3 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.63 trading at -$0.16 or -2.36% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.14B. That most recent trading price of UA’s stock is at a discount of -72.1% from its 52-week high price of $11.41 and is indicating a premium of 13.42% from its 52-week low price of $5.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Under Armour Inc. (UA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 14 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.36%, in the last five days UA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/16/23 when the stock touched $6.63 price level, adding 8.3% to its value on the day. Under Armour Inc.’s shares saw a change of -25.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.14% in past 5-day. Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) showed a performance of -2.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.76 million shares which calculate 1.87 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.11 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.42% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -126.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.58% for stock’s current value.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.12% during past 5 years.

UA Dividends

Under Armour Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and April 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.75% institutions for Under Armour Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at UA for having 20.76 million shares of worth $177.08 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 9.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 16.44 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $140.26 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.34 million shares of worth $56.52 million or 2.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.13 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $53.95 million in the company or a holder of 2.78% of company’s stock.