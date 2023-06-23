Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Gained 8.87% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) saw 12.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.70 trading at $0.5 or 22.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $115.75M. That closing price of TALS’s stock is at a discount of -212.96% from its 52-week high price of $8.45 and is indicating a premium of 67.04% from its 52-week low price of $0.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 303.72K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 22.73%, in the last five days TALS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/22/23 when the stock touched $2.70 price level, adding 6.57% to its value on the day. Talaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 164.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.87% in past 5-day. Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) showed a performance of -4.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.92 million shares which calculate 2.64 days to cover the short interests.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (TALS) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 65.90% in the current quarter and calculating 67.40% increase in the next quarter.

TALS Dividends

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.35% institutions for Talaris Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackstone Inc is the top institutional holder at TALS for having 8.09 million shares of worth $15.21 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 19.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Viking Global Investors, L.P., which was holding about 3.29 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.18 million.

On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.56 million shares of worth $1.59 million or 3.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.76 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.78 million in the company or a holder of 1.82% of company’s stock.