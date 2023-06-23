Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV) Is Down -69.15% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In recent trading session, Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV) saw 2.14 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.29 trading at -$0.45 or -60.55% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $19.19M. That most recent trading price of LOV’s stock is at a discount of -1227.59% from its 52-week high price of $3.85 and is indicating a discount of -79.31% from its 52-week low price of $0.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 73170.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 123.05K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Spark Networks SE (LOV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -60.55%, in the last five days LOV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/16/23 when the stock touched $0.29 price level, adding 66.08% to its value on the day. Spark Networks SE’s shares saw a change of -55.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved -64.48% in past 5-day. Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV) showed a performance of -69.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.15 million shares which calculate 1.4 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 80.67% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $1.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -417.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -417.24% for stock’s current value.

Spark Networks SE (LOV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Spark Networks SE is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -69.11% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 114.69% while that of industry is 28.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -15.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.20% during past 5 years.

LOV Dividends

Spark Networks SE is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 07 and August 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 35.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.21% institutions for Spark Networks SE that are currently holding shares of the company. Osmium Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at LOV for having 4.86 million shares of worth $3.16 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 1.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is First Manhattan Company, which was holding about 2.58 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.73 million.