Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Jumps 15.93%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In recent trading session, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) saw 3.61 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.03 trading at $1.79 or 15.93% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $524.12M. That most recent trading price of SWBI’s stock is at a discount of -28.32% from its 52-week high price of $16.72 and is indicating a premium of 37.07% from its 52-week low price of $8.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 401.00K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.08 in the current quarter.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 15.93%, in the last five days SWBI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/23/23 when the stock touched $13.03 price level, adding 3.27% to its value on the day. Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.’s shares saw a change of 50.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.51% in past 5-day. Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) showed a performance of 7.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.5 million shares which calculate 8.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.75 to the stock, which implies a fall of -2.2% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 7.9% for stock’s current value.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 14.30% in the current quarter and calculating -14.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $104.12 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $121.63 million in the next quarter that will end on Oct 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.60% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -7.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

SWBI Dividends

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between September 06 and September 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 56.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 56.26% institutions for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SWBI for having 3.92 million shares of worth $48.31 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 8.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 3.41 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $41.99 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.38 million shares of worth $11.97 million or 3.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.0 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $10.99 million in the company or a holder of 2.19% of company’s stock.