SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Has Recovered -46.80 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -202.78% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) saw 1.09 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.36 trading at -$0.07 or -16.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.66M. That closing price of WORX’s stock is at a discount of -202.78% from its 52-week high price of $1.09 and is indicating a premium of 44.44% from its 52-week low price of $0.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 20.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -16.45%, in the last five days WORX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/16/23 when the stock touched $0.36 price level, adding 62.5% to its value on the day. SCWorx Corp.’s shares saw a change of -9.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 62.96% in past 5-day. SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) showed a performance of 31.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16720.0 shares which calculate 0.24 days to cover the short interests.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 51.30% during past 5 years.

WORX Dividends

SCWorx Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.58% institutions for SCWorx Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at WORX for having 0.11 million shares of worth $38390.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hudock, Inc., which was holding about 89500.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $31325.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.1 million shares of worth $41115.0 or 0.80% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 36930.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $15144.0 in the company or a holder of 0.28% of company’s stock.