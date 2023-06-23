Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.17?

In last trading session, Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) saw 1.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.17 trading at -$0.06 or -4.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $282.51M. That closing price of PTRA’s stock is at a discount of -558.12% from its 52-week high price of $7.70 and is indicating a premium of 22.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.88%, in the last five days PTRA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/15/23 when the stock touched $1.17 price level, adding 17.31% to its value on the day. Proterra Inc.’s shares saw a change of -68.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.87% in past 5-day. Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) showed a performance of -5.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.83 million shares which calculate 7.58 days to cover the short interests.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Proterra Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -73.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 22.32% while that of industry is 11.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -26.30% in the current quarter and calculating 60.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 52.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $93.33 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $141.08 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $74.56 million and $96.22 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 25.20% while estimating it to be 46.60% for the next quarter.

PTRA Dividends

Proterra Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.09% institutions for Proterra Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the top institutional holder at PTRA for having 29.7 million shares of worth $45.14 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 13.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 19.03 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.93 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.1 million shares of worth $23.0 million or 2.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.94 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $18.62 million in the company or a holder of 2.18% of company’s stock.