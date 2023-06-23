Perspective Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:CATX): 0.0% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In last trading session, Perspective Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:CATX) saw 1.22 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.71 trading at $0.03 or 5.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $161.18M. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 453.94K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Perspective Therapeutics Inc. (CATX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.03 in the current quarter.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:CATX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.15%, in the last five days CATX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/22/23 when the stock touched $0.71 price level, adding 2.71% to its value on the day. Perspective Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 189.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 30.00% in past 5-day. Perspective Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:CATX) showed a performance of 40.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.79 million shares which calculate 4.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.83% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.20. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -69.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -69.01% for stock’s current value.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc. (CATX) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -200.00% in the current quarter and calculating -200.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -3.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.95 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.79 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $2.5 million and $1.72 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.80% while estimating it to be 4.30% for the next quarter.

CATX Dividends

Perspective Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:CATX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.19% institutions for Perspective Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CATX for having 12.0 million shares of worth $7.66 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 4.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.0 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.19 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.61 million shares of worth $0.89 million or 2.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.24 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.55 million in the company or a holder of 1.57% of company’s stock.