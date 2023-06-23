Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $15.00.

In recent trading session, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) saw 2.94 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.02 trading at $0.5 or 19.84% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $161.78M. That most recent trading price of ONCY’s stock is at a premium of 5.63% from its 52-week high price of $2.85 and is indicating a premium of 68.21% from its 52-week low price of $0.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 373.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $OncoSec Medical Incorporated in the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 19.84%, in the last five days ONCY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/23/23 when the stock touched $3.02 price level, adding 0.66% to its value on the day. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares saw a change of 85.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 54.87% in past 5-day. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) showed a performance of 68.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.33 million shares which calculate 0.95 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.07 to the stock, which implies a rise of 57.28% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.46 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -396.69% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -47.68% for stock’s current value.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 58.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 12.10.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.50% during past 5 years.

ONCY Dividends

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.47% institutions for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings, Inc. is the top institutional holder at ONCY for having 0.24 million shares of worth $0.29 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is International Assets Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.19 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.23 million.

On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 33485.0 shares of worth $59603.0 or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 34659.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $53028.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.