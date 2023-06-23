NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) At $0.32: So What?

In last trading session, NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) saw 2.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.32 trading at $0.06 or 24.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.87M. That closing price of NEXI’s stock is at a discount of -615.62% from its 52-week high price of $2.29 and is indicating a premium of 40.62% from its 52-week low price of $0.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 277.79K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NexImmune Inc. (NEXI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.29 in the current quarter.

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 24.21%, in the last five days NEXI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the stock touched $0.32 price level, adding 20.0% to its value on the day. NexImmune Inc.’s shares saw a change of 33.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.31% in past 5-day. NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) showed a performance of -31.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.32 million shares which calculate 0.71 days to cover the short interests.

NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NexImmune Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 16.53% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 75.00% while that of industry is 12.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 58.00% in the current quarter and calculating 50.00% increase in the next quarter.

NEXI Dividends

NexImmune Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 33.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24.20% institutions for NexImmune Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Slate Path Capital, LP is the top institutional holder at NEXI for having 0.93 million shares of worth $0.35 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 3.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., which was holding about 0.8 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.3 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.34 million shares of worth $83762.0 or 1.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 97320.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $23658.0 in the company or a holder of 0.37% of company’s stock.