Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB) Shares Jumped 21.40% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In last trading session, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB) saw 29.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.10 trading at $0.01 or 6.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.22M. That closing price of NAVB’s stock is at a discount of -700.0% from its 52-week high price of $0.80 and is indicating a premium of 30.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 20.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.36%, in the last five days NAVB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/16/23 when the stock touched $0.10 price level, adding 41.86% to its value on the day. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -53.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.40% in past 5-day. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB) showed a performance of -11.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.88 million shares which calculate 0.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 98.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -7900.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7900.0% for stock’s current value.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.00% during past 5 years.

NAVB Dividends

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB)’s Major holders