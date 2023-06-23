Nauticus Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) Has Recovered -78.65 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -504.65% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In recent trading session, Nauticus Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) saw 10.52 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.15 trading at $0.17 or 8.59% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $82.55M. That most recent trading price of KITT’s stock is at a discount of -504.65% from its 52-week high price of $13.00 and is indicating a premium of 20.93% from its 52-week low price of $1.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 43910.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 45.36K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

Nauticus Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.59%, in the last five days KITT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the stock touched $2.15 price level, adding 13.65% to its value on the day. Nauticus Robotics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -42.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.56% in past 5-day. Nauticus Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) showed a performance of 19.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 90840.0 shares which calculate 1.74 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 62.61% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -365.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16.28% for stock’s current value.

Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nauticus Robotics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -52.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 53.13% while that of industry is 18.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 33.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.5 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.05 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

KITT Dividends

Nauticus Robotics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nauticus Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 64.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.81% institutions for Nauticus Robotics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Harvard Management Company, Inc. is the top institutional holder at KITT for having 0.5 million shares of worth $1.49 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 1.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., which was holding about 0.14 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.4 million.

On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF and Schwab Capital Trust-Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 47755.0 shares of worth $0.18 million or 0.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9395.0 shares on Jan 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $31943.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.