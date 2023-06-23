MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) At $387.23: So What?

In recent trading session, MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) saw 0.84 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $387.23 trading at -$1.13 or -0.29% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $27.81B. That most recent trading price of MDB’s stock is at a discount of -3.01% from its 52-week high price of $398.89 and is indicating a premium of 65.1% from its 52-week low price of $135.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.80 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.29%, in the last five days MDB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/22/23 when the stock touched $387.23 price level, adding 2.42% to its value on the day. MongoDB Inc.’s shares saw a change of 96.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.48% in past 5-day. MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) showed a performance of 41.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.58 million shares which calculate 2.03 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MongoDB Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 93.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 79.01% while that of industry is 19.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 300.00% in the current quarter and calculating 17.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $392.25 million for the same. And 19 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $386.93 million in the next quarter that will end on Oct 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7.30% during past 5 years.

MDB Dividends

MongoDB Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 29 and September 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.91% institutions for MongoDB Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at MDB for having 7.59 million shares of worth $1.77 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 10.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 6.44 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.5 billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.11 million shares of worth $492.21 million or 3.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.98 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $390.42 million in the company or a holder of 2.83% of company’s stock.