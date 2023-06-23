Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Gained 110.35% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In recent trading session, Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) saw 69.01 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.30 trading at $0.7 or 116.08% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.53M. That most recent trading price of PIK’s stock is at a discount of -175.38% from its 52-week high price of $3.58 and is indicating a premium of 59.23% from its 52-week low price of $0.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 42820.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 115.18K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kidpik Corp. (PIK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.21 in the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 116.08%, in the last five days PIK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/23/23 when the stock touched $1.30 price level, adding 24.83% to its value on the day. Kidpik Corp.’s shares saw a change of 87.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 110.35% in past 5-day. Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) showed a performance of 123.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 57070.0 shares which calculate 0.3 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 56.67% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -130.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -130.77% for stock’s current value.

Kidpik Corp. (PIK) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.8 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $3.77 million and $3.63 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 19.20% while estimating it to be 32.10% for the next quarter.

PIK Dividends

Kidpik Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 86.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.08% institutions for Kidpik Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at PIK for having 20272.0 shares of worth $13176.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 10383.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6748.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 17334.0 shares of worth $14094.0 or 0.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2938.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2388.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.