Is Nano Dimension Ltd.’s -27.77% Fall This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In recent trading session, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.25 trading at -$0.05 or -2.34% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $563.82M. That most recent trading price of NNDM’s stock is at a discount of -66.22% from its 52-week high price of $3.74 and is indicating a premium of 8.44% from its 52-week low price of $2.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.82 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.34%, in the last five days NNDM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/16/23 when the stock touched $2.25 price level, adding 11.07% to its value on the day. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -2.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.56% in past 5-day. Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) showed a performance of -8.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.94 million shares which calculate 10.6 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 77.5% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -344.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -344.44% for stock’s current value.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 43.60% during past 5 years.

NNDM Dividends

Nano Dimension Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.52% institutions for Nano Dimension Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Murchinson Ltd. is the top institutional holder at NNDM for having 14.51 million shares of worth $41.93 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 6.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Anson Funds Management LP, which was holding about 13.98 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $40.41 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.07 million shares of worth $14.66 million or 2.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.5 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $7.23 million in the company or a holder of 1.18% of company’s stock.