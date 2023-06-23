Is Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE), -1555.33% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) saw 1.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.38 trading at -$0.18 or -5.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $53.86M. That closing price of RIDE’s stock is at a discount of -1555.33% from its 52-week high price of $55.95 and is indicating a premium of 14.2% from its 52-week low price of $2.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$3.79 in the current quarter.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.06%, in the last five days RIDE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/16/23 when the stock touched $3.38 price level, adding 50.0% to its value on the day. Lordstown Motors Corp.’s shares saw a change of -80.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.96% in past 5-day. Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) showed a performance of -24.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.41 million shares which calculate 4.1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.73 to the stock, which implies a rise of 56.27% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.45 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -343.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 86.69% for stock’s current value.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lordstown Motors Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -80.90% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -58.37% while that of industry is 14.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -33.00% in the current quarter and calculating 64.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 683.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $190k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $320k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 40.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -13.88%.

RIDE Dividends

Lordstown Motors Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 02 and August 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s Major holders

Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at RIDE for having 0.79 million shares of worth $0.52 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.57 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.37 million.