Is GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s (NASDAQ:GRNA) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $0.29?

In recent trading session, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) saw 1.25 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.29 trading at -$0.01 or -0.27% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $45.25M. That most recent trading price of GRNA’s stock is at a discount of -1934.48% from its 52-week high price of $5.90 and is indicating a premium of 37.93% from its 52-week low price of $0.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 563.23K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.27%, in the last five days GRNA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/22/23 when the stock touched $0.29 price level, adding 2.36% to its value on the day. GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s shares saw a change of -75.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.19% in past 5-day. GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) showed a performance of 65.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.37 million shares which calculate 4.59 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.45 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.56% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $0.30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.60. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -106.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.45% for stock’s current value.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $500k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023.

GRNA Dividends

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 14 and August 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 42.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.85% institutions for GreenLight Biosciences Holdings that are currently holding shares of the company. Cormorant Asset Management, LP is the top institutional holder at GRNA for having 9.19 million shares of worth $3.97 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 6.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CONTINENTAL GRAIN COMPANY, which was holding about 6.49 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.81 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.63 million shares of worth $0.78 million or 1.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.88 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.04 million in the company or a holder of 0.58% of company’s stock.