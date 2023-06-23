Is BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $2.39?

In last trading session, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) saw 6.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.39 trading at -$0.01 or -0.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $348.32M. That closing price of BBAI’s stock is at a discount of -183.26% from its 52-week high price of $6.77 and is indicating a premium of 75.73% from its 52-week low price of $0.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.30 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.42%, in the last five days BBAI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/15/23 when the stock touched $2.39 price level, adding 11.48% to its value on the day. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 254.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.37% in past 5-day. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) showed a performance of -0.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.83 million shares which calculate 0.54 days to cover the short interests.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 200.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 62.11% while that of industry is 9.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 86.70% in the current quarter and calculating 53.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $39.31 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $41.75 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $37.61 million and $39.91 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4.50% while estimating it to be 4.60% for the next quarter.

BBAI Dividends

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)’s Major holders