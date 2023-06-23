Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Shares Rebounded 34.12% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) saw 24.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.70 trading at -$0.07 or -3.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.43B. That closing price of DNA’s stock is at a discount of -188.82% from its 52-week high price of $4.91 and is indicating a premium of 34.12% from its 52-week low price of $1.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 26.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.69 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.95%, in the last five days DNA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/16/23 when the stock touched $1.70 price level, adding 14.14% to its value on the day. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 0.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.99% in past 5-day. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) showed a performance of 12.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 183.29 million shares which calculate 8.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.24 to the stock, which implies a rise of 59.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -605.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 26.47% for stock’s current value.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 78.00% in the current quarter and calculating 80.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -38.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $71.58 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $65.89 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $144.62 million and $66.4 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -50.50% while estimating it to be -0.80% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 47.60%.

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73.73% institutions for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at DNA for having 242.87 million shares of worth $323.01 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 15.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 164.76 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $219.13 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 106.64 million shares of worth $141.83 million or 6.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 46.62 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $62.0 million in the company or a holder of 2.97% of company’s stock.