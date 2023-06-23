Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Up 7.33% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.1400?

In last trading session, Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) saw 1.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.05 trading at $0.13 or 6.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $318.57M. That closing price of GCI’s stock is at a discount of -58.05% from its 52-week high price of $3.24 and is indicating a premium of 39.02% from its 52-week low price of $1.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.97 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 4.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $The Cigna Group in the current quarter.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.77%, in the last five days GCI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/22/23 when the stock touched $2.05 price level, adding 0.97% to its value on the day. Gannett Co. Inc.’s shares saw a change of 0.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.33% in past 5-day. Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) showed a performance of -7.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.0 million shares which calculate 15.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4.65% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.80 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -21.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 12.2% for stock’s current value.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -42.60% during past 5 years.

GCI Dividends

Gannett Co. Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.04% institutions for Gannett Co. Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at GCI for having 23.23 million shares of worth $43.44 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 15.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 11.26 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.05 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 10.77 million shares of worth $32.65 million or 7.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.64 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $9.42 million in the company or a holder of 3.18% of company’s stock.