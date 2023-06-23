FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY), Stock Jumps 0.94% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In recent trading session, FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.99 trading at -$0.2 or -2.85% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.02B. That most recent trading price of FREY’s stock is at a discount of -142.35% from its 52-week high price of $16.94 and is indicating a premium of 11.3% from its 52-week low price of $6.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For FREYR Battery (FREY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.25 in the current quarter.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.85%, in the last five days FREY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/16/23 when the stock touched $6.99 price level, adding 9.1% to its value on the day. FREYR Battery’s shares saw a change of -19.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.05% in past 5-day. FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) showed a performance of -6.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 53980.0 shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.60 to the stock, which implies a rise of 55.19% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -186.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -85.98% for stock’s current value.

FREYR Battery (FREY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that FREYR Battery is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -26.47% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -51.52% while that of industry is -6.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -725.00% in the current quarter and calculating 61.30% increase in the next quarter.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $250k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $100k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

FREY Dividends

FREYR Battery is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49.84% institutions for FREYR Battery that are currently holding shares of the company. Kim, LLC is the top institutional holder at FREY for having 11.5 million shares of worth $102.23 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 8.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 6.61 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $58.72 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and PGIM Jennison Natural Resources Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.36 million shares of worth $12.13 million or 0.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.22 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $11.05 million in the company or a holder of 0.87% of company’s stock.