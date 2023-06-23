Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Is Currently -3313.04% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) saw 59.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.23 trading at -$0.01 or -4.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $265.45M. That closing price of FFIE’s stock is at a discount of -3313.04% from its 52-week high price of $7.85 and is indicating a premium of 34.78% from its 52-week low price of $0.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 131.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 84.82 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.08 in the current quarter.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.62%, in the last five days FFIE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/16/23 when the stock touched $0.23 price level, adding 52.97% to its value on the day. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s shares saw a change of -19.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved -33.12% in past 5-day. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) showed a performance of 4.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 197.66 million shares which calculate 2.48 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 97.7% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -4247.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4247.83% for stock’s current value.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 81.80% in the current quarter and calculating 74.20% increase in the next quarter.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.75 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 14 and August 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.36% institutions for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at FFIE for having 34.93 million shares of worth $12.37 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 2.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 25.17 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.91 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.15 million shares of worth $1.79 million or 0.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.63 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.46 million in the company or a holder of 0.67% of company’s stock.