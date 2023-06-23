Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Could Grow By 143.24% Or More

In last trading session, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) saw 6.26 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.60 trading at $0.09 or 2.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $414.65M. That closing price of EOSE’s stock is at a premium of 1.67% from its 52-week high price of $3.54 and is indicating a premium of 73.61% from its 52-week low price of $0.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.54 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Inco in the current quarter.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.56%, in the last five days EOSE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/22/23 when the stock touched $3.60 price level, adding 4.0% to its value on the day. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s shares saw a change of 143.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.29% in past 5-day. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) showed a performance of 70.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.31 million shares which calculate 3.53 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.82 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.31% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -261.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 30.56% for stock’s current value.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 233.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 52.72% while that of industry is 5.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

EOSE Dividends

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 31 and August 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.44% institutions for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at EOSE for having 4.49 million shares of worth $11.54 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 3.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 3.41 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.76 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.69 million shares of worth $2.51 million or 1.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.79 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.17 million in the company or a holder of 0.80% of company’s stock.