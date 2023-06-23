Does Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Look Expensive At $0.91? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) saw 3.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.91 trading at $0.14 or 17.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $235.48M. That closing price of HYZN’s stock is at a discount of -397.8% from its 52-week high price of $4.53 and is indicating a premium of 50.55% from its 52-week low price of $0.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.97 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.49 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 17.59%, in the last five days HYZN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/22/23 when the stock touched $0.91 price level, adding 2.15% to its value on the day. Hyzon Motors Inc.’s shares saw a change of -41.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.82% in past 5-day. Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) showed a performance of 71.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.81 million shares which calculate 18.39 days to cover the short interests.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -50.00% in the current quarter and calculating -36.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -65.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $50k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $50k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on June 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 64.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.70% institutions for Hyzon Motors Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Long Focus Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at HYZN for having 10.44 million shares of worth $9.47 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 4.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Legal & General Group PLC, which was holding about 6.6 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.99 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.23 million shares of worth $2.02 million or 0.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.98 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.79 million in the company or a holder of 0.81% of company’s stock.