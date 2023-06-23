Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Is Currently -37.21% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In recent trading session, Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $38.54 trading at -$0.16 or -0.41% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $16.91B. That most recent trading price of CHWY’s stock is at a discount of -37.21% from its 52-week high price of $52.88 and is indicating a premium of 24.49% from its 52-week low price of $29.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.39 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Chewy Inc. (CHWY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 32 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 13 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.41%, in the last five days CHWY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/16/23 when the stock touched $38.54 price level, adding 5.49% to its value on the day. Chewy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 3.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.89% in past 5-day. Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) showed a performance of 20.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.96 million shares which calculate 5.38 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $42.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.12% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $57.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -47.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 84.43% for stock’s current value.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Chewy Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -2.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5.66% while that of industry is 3.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -200.00% in the current quarter and calculating -400.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

22 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.78 billion for the same. And 22 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.81 billion in the next quarter that will end on Oct 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.60% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 165.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.65%.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 116.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96.15% institutions for Chewy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at CHWY for having 17.16 million shares of worth $641.47 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 14.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 16.53 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $617.84 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.64 million shares of worth $156.79 million or 3.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.59 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $133.13 million in the company or a holder of 3.10% of company’s stock.