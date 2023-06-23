Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Currently -317.09% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) saw 1.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.17 trading at -$0.03 or -2.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $103.92M. That closing price of CASA’s stock is at a discount of -317.09% from its 52-week high price of $4.88 and is indicating a premium of 14.53% from its 52-week low price of $1.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 409.20K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.50%, in the last five days CASA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the stock touched $1.17 price level, adding 4.88% to its value on the day. Casa Systems Inc.’s shares saw a change of -57.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.71% in past 5-day. Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) showed a performance of 0.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.5 million shares which calculate 5.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 61.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -156.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -156.41% for stock’s current value.

Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Casa Systems Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -59.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 70.42% while that of industry is 0.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 26.70% in the current quarter and calculating 93.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $65 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $85 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $70.84 million and $66.9 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -8.20% while estimating it to be 27.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -36.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 70.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

CASA Dividends

Casa Systems Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71.32% institutions for Casa Systems Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Summit Partners, L.P. is the top institutional holder at CASA for having 34.12 million shares of worth $43.34 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 35.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Alliancebernstein L.p., which was holding about 4.12 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.23 million.

On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.92 million shares of worth $6.58 million or 1.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.96 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.61 million in the company or a holder of 0.99% of company’s stock.