C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) Could Really Rise To $50.00 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In last trading session, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) saw 26.94 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $37.44 trading at -$1.6 or -4.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.45B. That closing price of AI’s stock is at a discount of -30.53% from its 52-week high price of $48.87 and is indicating a premium of 72.86% from its 52-week low price of $10.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 37.85 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 29.84 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.10%, in the last five days AI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/16/23 when the stock touched $37.44 price level, adding 23.39% to its value on the day. C3.ai Inc.’s shares saw a change of 234.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.61% in past 5-day. C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) showed a performance of 34.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 32.33 million shares which calculate 1.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25.70 to the stock, which implies a fall of -45.68% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -33.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 62.61% for stock’s current value.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that C3.ai Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 208.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 33.33% while that of industry is 9.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -41.70% in the current quarter and calculating -9.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $71.55 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $73.61 million in the next quarter that will end on Oct 2023.

AI Dividends

C3.ai Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 29 and September 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 42.69% institutions for C3.ai Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AI for having 9.09 million shares of worth $305.18 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 8.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baker Hughes Holdings LLC, which was holding about 6.92 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $232.32 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.82 million shares of worth $31.54 million or 2.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.43 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $27.24 million in the company or a holder of 2.24% of company’s stock.