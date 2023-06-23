Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SFR) Has Risen By 44.74 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In recent trading session, Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SFR) saw 1.61 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.39 trading at $0.05 or 14.09% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $17.39M. That most recent trading price of SFR’s stock is at a discount of -3335.9% from its 52-week high price of $13.40 and is indicating a premium of 48.72% from its 52-week low price of $0.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.65 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SFR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 14.09%, in the last five days SFR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/16/23 when the stock touched $0.39 price level, adding 23.53% to its value on the day. Appreciate Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -66.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.87% in past 5-day. Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SFR) showed a performance of 44.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.0 million shares which calculate 0.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 88.86% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -797.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -797.44% for stock’s current value.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.8 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.11 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

SFR Dividends

Appreciate Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SFR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.47% institutions for Appreciate Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. is the top institutional holder at SFR for having 3.11 million shares of worth $1.77 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 18.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cohen & Co Financial Management, Llc, which was holding about 3.07 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 17.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.75 million.