AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Reduces -8.02% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In recent trading session, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.59 trading at -$0.07 or -0.31% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $9.73B. That most recent trading price of AU’s stock is at a discount of -33.95% from its 52-week high price of $30.26 and is indicating a premium of 47.14% from its 52-week low price of $11.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.31%, in the last five days AU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/16/23 when the stock touched $22.59 price level, adding 8.21% to its value on the day. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s shares saw a change of 16.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.02% in past 5-day. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) showed a performance of -5.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.07 million shares which calculate 2.39 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.86 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.32% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $15.41 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $29.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -30.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 31.78% for stock’s current value.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AngloGold Ashanti Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 17.96% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 46.51% while that of industry is 22.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28.70% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -52.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.81%.

AU Dividends

AngloGold Ashanti Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.38% institutions for AngloGold Ashanti Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at AU for having 27.07 million shares of worth $654.92 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 6.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 9.95 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $240.66 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 24.53 million shares of worth $593.46 million or 5.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.11 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $60.38 million in the company or a holder of 0.74% of company’s stock.