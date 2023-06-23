Analysts Predict WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) To Reach $3.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) saw 10.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.21 trading at $0.0 or 0.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $400.51M. That closing price of WE’s stock is at a discount of -2942.86% from its 52-week high price of $6.39 and is indicating a premium of 23.81% from its 52-week low price of $0.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 27.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 18.33 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For WeWork Inc. (WE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.85%, in the last five days WE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/16/23 when the stock touched $0.21 price level, adding 23.33% to its value on the day. WeWork Inc.’s shares saw a change of -85.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.33% in past 5-day. WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) showed a performance of 1.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 74.96 million shares which calculate 3.86 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 81.42% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1328.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.76% for stock’s current value.

WeWork Inc. (WE) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 84.20% in the current quarter and calculating 86.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $850.13 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $864.45 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $815 million and $864.95 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4.30% while estimating it to be -0.10% for the next quarter.

WE Dividends

WeWork Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 02 and August 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.34% institutions for WeWork Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SB Global Advisers Ltd is the top institutional holder at WE for having 324.35 million shares of worth $463.82 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 15.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Softbank Group Corporation, which was holding about 324.35 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $252.12 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 11.02 million shares of worth $12.78 million or 1.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.47 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $12.11 million in the company or a holder of 1.19% of company’s stock.