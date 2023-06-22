With 23.17% From The Low, Is Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) saw 7.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.96. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $227.25 trading at $0.78 or 0.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $460.09B. That closing price of Vâ€™s stock is at a discount of -3.66% from its 52-week high price of $235.57 and is indicating a premium of 23.17% from its 52-week low price of $174.60. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.61 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Visa Inc. (V), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 39 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 6 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 27 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.11 in the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.34%, in the last five days V remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Friday, 06/16/23 when the stock touched $227.25 price level, adding 1.11% to its value on the day. Visa Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of 9.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.72% in past 5-day. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) showed a performance of -2.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31.4 million shares which calculate 5.39 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $268.27 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $220.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $300.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -32.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 3.19% for stockâ€™s current value.

Visa Inc. (V) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Visa Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 9.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.53% while that of industry is 12.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 6.60% in the current quarter and calculating 16.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.20% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

25 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.07 billion for the same. And 25 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.61 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $7.28 billion and $7.79 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 10.90% while estimating it to be 10.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.10% during past 5 years. In 2023, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 24.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.65%.

V Dividends

Visa Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.12% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 99.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.06% institutions for Visa Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at V for having 146.84 million shares of worth $33.11 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 9.07% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 123.84 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 7.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27.92 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 49.27 million shares of worth $10.24 billion or 3.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 37.55 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $7.8 billion in the company or a holder of 2.31% of companyâ€™s stock.