Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Has Recovered -62.39% To Date, But An Additional -540.72% Is Possible.

In recent trading session, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.67 trading at $0.2 or 13.37% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $69.13M. That most recent trading price of UXIN’s stock is at a discount of -540.72% from its 52-week high price of $10.70 and is indicating a premium of 52.1% from its 52-week low price of $0.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 483.61K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 13.37%, in the last five days UXIN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/22/23 when the stock touched $1.67 price level, subtracting -1.21% to its value on the day. Uxin Limited’s shares saw a change of -42.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.04% in past 5-day. Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) showed a performance of 4.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.78 million shares which calculate 3.4 days to cover the short interests.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $68.41 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $98.11 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 50.90% during past 5 years.

UXIN Dividends

Uxin Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 26 and July 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30.79% institutions for Uxin Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC is the top institutional holder at UXIN for having 1.94 million shares of worth $4.36 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TPG GP A, LLC, which was holding about 0.96 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.15 million.