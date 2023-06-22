United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Down -0.96% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.54?

In recent trading session, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) saw 0.93 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $52.84 trading at -$0.01 or -0.02% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $17.36B. That most recent trading price of UAL’s stock is at a discount of -4.16% from its 52-week high price of $55.04 and is indicating a premium of 40.23% from its 52-week low price of $31.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $3.87 in the current quarter.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.02%, in the last five days UAL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/16/23 when the stock touched $52.84 price level, adding 2.26% to its value on the day. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 40.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.96% in past 5-day. United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) showed a performance of 11.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.24 million shares which calculate 3.28 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $64.19 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.68% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $43.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $80.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -51.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 18.62% for stock’s current value.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that United Airlines Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 39.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 262.30% while that of industry is 24.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 170.60% in the current quarter and calculating 24.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13.93 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.07 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $12.11 billion and $12.75 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15.00% while estimating it to be 10.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.10% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 136.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 71.52%.

UAL Dividends

United Airlines Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 18 and July 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.41% institutions for United Airlines Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at UAL for having 37.95 million shares of worth $1.68 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 11.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, which was holding about 23.91 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.06 billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard/Primecap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 16.33 million shares of worth $722.61 million or 6.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.39 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $467.07 million in the company or a holder of 4.64% of company’s stock.