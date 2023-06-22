U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Adds 26.67% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) saw 42.08 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.36 trading at $2.73 or 48.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $444.17M. That closing price of UCAR’s stock is at a discount of -797.13% from its 52-week high price of $75.00 and is indicating a premium of 64.35% from its 52-week low price of $2.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.89 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 48.49%, in the last five days UCAR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/21/23 when the stock touched $8.36 price level, adding 9.03% to its value on the day. U Power Limited’s shares saw a change of -80.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 26.67% in past 5-day. U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) showed a performance of 119.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 97750.0 shares which calculate 0.15 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

UCAR Dividends

U Power Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 85.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for U Power Limited that are currently holding shares of the company.