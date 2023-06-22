Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Dropped -10.13% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In last trading session, Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) saw 5.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.29 trading at -$0.35 or -1.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.98B. That closing price of TOST’s stock is at a discount of -22.26% from its 52-week high price of $26.03 and is indicating a premium of 42.93% from its 52-week low price of $12.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.62%, in the last five days TOST remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/14/23 when the stock touched $21.29 price level, adding 10.36% to its value on the day. Toast Inc.’s shares saw a change of 18.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.13% in past 5-day. Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) showed a performance of 2.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.52 million shares which calculate 2.52 days to cover the short interests.

Toast Inc. (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Toast Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 13.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 27.78% while that of industry is 19.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.64% institutions for Toast Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at TOST for having 29.87 million shares of worth $530.15 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 8.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 28.88 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $512.68 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Amcap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 19.72 million shares of worth $355.54 million or 5.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.14 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $197.74 million in the company or a holder of 3.07% of company’s stock.