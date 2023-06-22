The 12-Month Price Target For ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Is Now $17.00.

In recent trading session, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) saw 1.16 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.54 trading at -$0.39 or -9.92% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $67.09M. That most recent trading price of ASLN’s stock is at a discount of -39.55% from its 52-week high price of $4.94 and is indicating a premium of 51.98% from its 52-week low price of $1.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 43150.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 52.24K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.8 in the current quarter.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.92%, in the last five days ASLN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the stock touched $3.54 price level, adding 16.31% to its value on the day. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s shares saw a change of 96.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.53% in past 5-day. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) showed a performance of -13.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 42450.0 shares which calculate 0.61 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 77.41% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -380.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -323.73% for stock’s current value.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 61.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -4.08% while that of industry is 12.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 15.80% in the current quarter and calculating 21.30% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 49.00% during past 5 years.

ASLN Dividends

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 11 and August 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 25.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25.21% institutions for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Tang Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ASLN for having 1.17 million shares of worth $3.36 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 15.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vivo Capital, LLC, which was holding about 0.57 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.64 million.

On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 9247.0 shares of worth $34907.0 or 0.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7968.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $30079.0 in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.