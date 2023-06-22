Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Has Risen 15.63% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In last trading session, Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) saw 4.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.41 trading at $4.15 or 14.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.10B. That closing price of PDCO’s stock is at a premium of 2.16% from its 52-week high price of $31.71 and is indicating a premium of 26.35% from its 52-week low price of $23.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.05 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 697.59K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.69%, in the last five days PDCO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/21/23 when the stock touched $32.41 price level, adding 1.25% to its value on the day. Patterson Companies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 15.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.13% in past 5-day. Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) showed a performance of 20.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.35 million shares which calculate 5.11 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $35.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.06% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $29.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -23.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 10.52% for stock’s current value.

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Patterson Companies Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 17.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.44% while that of industry is 1.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -1.40% in the current quarter and calculating 28.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -1.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.66 billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.56 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2023. Company posted $1.64 billion and $1.52 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1.20% while estimating it to be 2.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.60% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 27.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.66%.

PDCO Dividends

Patterson Companies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 30 and September 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.17% institutions for Patterson Companies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at PDCO for having 10.12 million shares of worth $328.12 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 10.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 9.38 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $303.94 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.7 million shares of worth $87.43 million or 2.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.68 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $86.76 million in the company or a holder of 2.74% of company’s stock.