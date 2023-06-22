MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET), Stock Drops -13.98% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In recent trading session, MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) saw 0.97 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $53.79 trading at -$0.76 or -1.40% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $41.52B. That most recent trading price of MET’s stock is at a discount of -43.82% from its 52-week high price of $77.36 and is indicating a premium of 9.0% from its 52-week low price of $48.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.80 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MetLife Inc. (MET), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.04 in the current quarter.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.40%, in the last five days MET remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/16/23 when the stock touched $53.79 price level, adding 3.65% to its value on the day. MetLife Inc.’s shares saw a change of -25.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.28% in past 5-day. MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) showed a performance of 2.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.55 million shares which calculate 1.48 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $74.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.68% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $60.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $85.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -58.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11.54% for stock’s current value.

MetLife Inc. (MET) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MetLife Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -24.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.99% while that of industry is 11.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 2.00% in the current quarter and calculating 71.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -9.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $17.04 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $17.47 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $18.3 billion and $23.69 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -6.90% while estimating it to be -26.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -8.70% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -62.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.40%.

MET Dividends

MetLife Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 01 and August 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75.77% institutions for MetLife Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at MET for having 60.2 million shares of worth $3.49 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 7.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 54.48 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.16 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 37.31 million shares of worth $2.7 billion or 7.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17.88 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.29 billion in the company or a holder of 3.62% of company’s stock.