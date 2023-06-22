Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) 7.55% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) saw 2.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.53 trading at $0.01 or 1.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.47M. That closing price of MRAI’s stock is at a discount of -541.51% from its 52-week high price of $3.40 and is indicating a premium of 7.55% from its 52-week low price of $0.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.65 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Marpai Inc. (MRAI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.32 in the current quarter.

Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.94%, in the last five days MRAI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/14/23 when the stock touched $0.53 price level, adding 11.67% to its value on the day. Marpai Inc.’s shares saw a change of -26.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.74% in past 5-day. Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) showed a performance of -18.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.16 million shares which calculate 0.47 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 64.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -183.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -183.02% for stock’s current value.

Marpai Inc. (MRAI) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -14.30% in the current quarter and calculating 8.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 42.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.24 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.51 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $5.56 million and $4.94 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 48.30% while estimating it to be 72.30% for the next quarter.

MRAI Dividends

Marpai Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.63% institutions for Marpai Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at MRAI for having 0.36 million shares of worth $0.19 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 1.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 40837.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21647.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.29 million shares of worth $0.16 million or 1.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 71834.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $38079.0 in the company or a holder of 0.25% of company’s stock.