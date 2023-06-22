Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Rebounded 3.31% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) saw 8.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.74 trading at -$0.19 or -0.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $43.99B. That closing price of KDP’s stock is at a discount of -30.15% from its 52-week high price of $41.31 and is indicating a premium of 3.31% from its 52-week low price of $30.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.23 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.4 in the current quarter.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.60%, in the last five days KDP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/16/23 when the stock touched $31.74 price level, adding 1.67% to its value on the day. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s shares saw a change of -10.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.70% in past 5-day. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) showed a performance of -0.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.61 million shares which calculate 1.05 days to cover the short interests.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -12.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5.95% while that of industry is 21.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 2.60% in the current quarter and calculating 8.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.71 billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.8 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $3.55 billion and $3.63 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4.30% while estimating it to be 4.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -25.00% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -33.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.27%.

KDP Dividends

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)’s Major holders