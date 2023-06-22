JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) fall -21.30% In 2023; How Attractive Is It At $142.32?

In last trading session, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) saw 9.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $142.32 trading at -$0.21 or -0.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $415.41B. That closing price of JPM’s stock is at a discount of -1.42% from its 52-week high price of $144.34 and is indicating a premium of 28.84% from its 52-week low price of $101.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.98 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.84 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.15%, in the last five days JPM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/21/23 when the stock touched $142.32 price level, adding 1.18% to its value on the day. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s shares saw a change of 6.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.21% in past 5-day. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) showed a performance of 2.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.19 million shares which calculate 1.61 days to cover the short interests.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that JPMorgan Chase & Co. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 10.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.69% while that of industry is 1.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 44.20% in the current quarter and calculating 10.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $38.87 billion for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $37.56 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $31.63 billion and $32.09 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 22.90% while estimating it to be 17.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.10% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -21.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -4.33%.

JPM Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s Major holders