Is Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:VBLT) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $0.26?

In recent trading session, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) saw 2.34 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.26 trading at $0.02 or 10.93% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $17.41M. That most recent trading price of VBLT’s stock is at a discount of -746.15% from its 52-week high price of $2.20 and is indicating a premium of 61.54% from its 52-week low price of $0.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.93%, in the last five days VBLT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/22/23 when the stock touched $0.26 price level, adding 2.99% to its value on the day. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 119.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.29% in past 5-day. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) showed a performance of 22.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.72 million shares which calculate 0.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 94.8% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1823.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1823.08% for stock’s current value.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) estimates and forecasts

Company posted $196k and $113k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.40% during past 5 years.

VBLT Dividends

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 14 and August 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.21% institutions for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at VBLT for having 0.41 million shares of worth $0.1 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Telemetry Investments, L.L.C., which was holding about 0.4 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.1 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 40323.0 shares of worth $10145.0 or 0.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2800.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $704.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.