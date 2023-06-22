Is Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA), -62.97% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) saw 5.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.86 trading at -$0.33 or -5.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.18B. That closing price of SANA’s stock is at a discount of -62.97% from its 52-week high price of $9.55 and is indicating a premium of 48.98% from its 52-week low price of $2.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.39 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.33%, in the last five days SANA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/16/23 when the stock touched $5.86 price level, adding 11.75% to its value on the day. Sana Biotechnology Inc.’s shares saw a change of 48.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.72% in past 5-day. Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) showed a performance of -17.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28.28 million shares which calculate 17.88 days to cover the short interests.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sana Biotechnology Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 59.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.36% while that of industry is 12.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -10.30% in the current quarter and calculating 8.90% increase in the next quarter.

SANA Dividends

Sana Biotechnology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 02 and August 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.09% institutions for Sana Biotechnology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Flagship Pioneering Inc. is the top institutional holder at SANA for having 34.24 million shares of worth $200.64 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 17.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 10.88 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $63.74 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.34 million shares of worth $25.46 million or 2.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.97 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $17.4 million in the company or a holder of 1.55% of company’s stock.