Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Down -4.59% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.80?

In last trading session, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) saw 8.24 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.64 trading at $0.03 or 0.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.88B. That closing price of HST’s stock is at a discount of -17.25% from its 52-week high price of $19.51 and is indicating a premium of 12.8% from its 52-week low price of $14.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.64 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.18%, in the last five days HST remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/14/23 when the stock touched $16.64 price level, adding 5.67% to its value on the day. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s shares saw a change of 3.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.59% in past 5-day. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) showed a performance of -2.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31.71 million shares which calculate 4.1 days to cover the short interests.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -0.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 6.70% while that of industry is -6.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -5.60% in the current quarter and calculating -25.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.44 billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.24 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $1.38 billion and $1.19 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.90% while estimating it to be 4.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.70% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 18.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 28.40%.

HST Dividends

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 01 and August 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 107.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 108.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 107.13% institutions for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at HST for having 119.72 million shares of worth $1.97 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 16.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 72.5 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.2 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 31.88 million shares of worth $600.99 million or 4.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 21.75 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $349.16 million in the company or a holder of 3.08% of company’s stock.