Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $8.25.

In last trading session, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) saw 6.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.05 trading at -$0.05 or -0.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.06B. That closing price of HL’s stock is at a discount of -38.61% from its 52-week high price of $7.00 and is indicating a premium of 32.48% from its 52-week low price of $3.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.23 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.98%, in the last five days HL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/14/23 when the stock touched $5.05 price level, adding 7.0% to its value on the day. Hecla Mining Company’s shares saw a change of -9.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.90% in past 5-day. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) showed a performance of -5.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.07 million shares which calculate 3.29 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.03 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.17% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.25. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -63.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.86% for stock’s current value.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hecla Mining Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -4.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.00% while that of industry is 12.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -75.00% in the current quarter and calculating 250.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $167.75 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $189.77 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $191.24 million and $146.34 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -12.30% while estimating it to be 29.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.50% during past 5 years.

HL Dividends

Hecla Mining Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 02 and August 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.42% institutions for Hecla Mining Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at HL for having 60.91 million shares of worth $307.61 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 9.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 57.62 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $291.0 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 35.6 million shares of worth $179.8 million or 5.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.58 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $98.86 million in the company or a holder of 3.25% of company’s stock.